ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant herd damages ration shop near Coimbatore

Published - November 25, 2024 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ration rice lying scattered on the floor of the PDS shop at Nanjundapuram village near Combatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A herd of elephants damaged a public distribution system (PDS) shop near Thadagam in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Monday and ate ration rice that was stacked inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ration shop at Nanjundapuram village near Thadagam was damaged by wild elephants around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Forest Department staff said a small herd of elephants that strayed into Nanjundapuram village approached the PDS shop. They broke open the front door made of metal grill and one young elephant from the herd entered the building. It broke open the wooden door of the room in which rice and other provisions were kept.

“The elephant pulled out rice bags from the room and brought them to the front door. The elephants tore the bags, ate the rice and scattered it all over the floor. The frontline staff rushed to the spot after receiving an alert and drove them out,” said a Forest Department official. The licensee of the PDS shop has reported a loss of about 100 kg of ration rice to the Forest Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Forest Department, more than 10 elephants have been entering villages near Thadagam for the past few days. “Two border night patrol teams, each comprising seven people, will carry out patrols in Nanjundapuram and nearby villages from Monday,” added the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US