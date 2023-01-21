ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant herd damages crops near Perur in Coimbatore

January 21, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

A herd of wild elephants entered an agricultural field in Theethipalayam near Perur in Coimbatore district and damaged crops and irrigation equipment on Saturday.

Sources said a herd of 12 elephants, including four calves and a tusker, ventured out of the forest and entered a farm owned by Natarajan near Ayyasamy temple in Theethipalayam during the early hours of Saturday. The herd damaged the fodder crops and drip irrigation equipment installed on the farm for tomatoes and other crops. The villagers alerted the Forest Department regarding the incident.

An official from the Forest Department said the herd ventured out of the forest from the Karadmadai beat of the Madukkarai Forest Range. The forest staff rushed to the spot and guided the elephants back to the reserve forest and continued to monitor the herd.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US