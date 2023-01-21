Elephant herd damages crops near Perur in Coimbatore

January 21, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A herd of wild elephants entered an agricultural field in Theethipalayam near Perur in Coimbatore district and damaged crops and irrigation equipment on Saturday.

Sources said a herd of 12 elephants, including four calves and a tusker, ventured out of the forest and entered a farm owned by Natarajan near Ayyasamy temple in Theethipalayam during the early hours of Saturday. The herd damaged the fodder crops and drip irrigation equipment installed on the farm for tomatoes and other crops. The villagers alerted the Forest Department regarding the incident.

An official from the Forest Department said the herd ventured out of the forest from the Karadmadai beat of the Madukkarai Forest Range. The forest staff rushed to the spot and guided the elephants back to the reserve forest and continued to monitor the herd.