Elephant herd damages coconut trees

January 11, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

Around 30 coconut trees in a farm at Mettalvadi village in Talavadi hills were damaged after a group of elephants strayed into the farm early on Thursday.

The group ventured out of the forest and entered the farm owned by Kurumallaiya (40), and caused extensive damage to the trees as well as a sugarcane field. Neighbouring villagers then burst crackers and drove the elephants back into the forest. Affected farmers, besides seeking compensation, also sought new elephant-proof-trenches to be dug besides maintaining the existing trenches properly.