Coimbatore

Elephant goes missing from Coimbatore Forest Division camp for three hours

‘Kumki’ Venkatesh quenching thirst when he was brought back to Chadivayal elephant camp after he reportedly vanished into forest.

‘Kumki’ Venkatesh quenching thirst when he was brought back to Chadivayal elephant camp after he reportedly vanished into forest.  

more-in

But Forest dept. claims it was only allowed to graze

Tension prevailed in Chadivayal elephant camp of Coimbatore Forest Division as ‘kumki elephant’ Venkatesh reportedly vanished for a few hours in the forest on Monday.

But the Forest department denied that it disappeared and claimed that the trained elephant was let in the forest to graze. The elephant, which reportedly entered the reserve forest area outside the camp, was brought back by mahouts after three hours.

It was on Sunday that the 32-year-old kumki was brought from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at Topslip to Chadivayal to be used during human-elephant conflict situations.

Two mahouts were sent from Topslip to Chadivayal to find the kumki.

Another 24-year-old kumki, Suyambu, also from Kozhikamuthi, was brought to the camp earlier this month.

Suyambu and Venkatesh have replaced kumkis John and Cheran, which were sent back to their parent camp at Theppakkadu in Mudumlai Tiger Reserve.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 10:13:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/elephant-goes-missing-from-coimbatore-camp-for-three-hours/article29167727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY