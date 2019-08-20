Elephant goes missing from Coimbatore Forest Division camp for three hours

Tension prevailed in Chadivayal elephant camp of Coimbatore Forest Division as ‘kumki elephant’ Venkatesh reportedly vanished for a few hours in the forest on Monday.

But the Forest department denied that it disappeared and claimed that the trained elephant was let in the forest to graze. The elephant, which reportedly entered the reserve forest area outside the camp, was brought back by mahouts after three hours.

It was on Sunday that the 32-year-old kumki was brought from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at Topslip to Chadivayal to be used during human-elephant conflict situations.

Two mahouts were sent from Topslip to Chadivayal to find the kumki.

Another 24-year-old kumki, Suyambu, also from Kozhikamuthi, was brought to the camp earlier this month.

Suyambu and Venkatesh have replaced kumkis John and Cheran, which were sent back to their parent camp at Theppakkadu in Mudumlai Tiger Reserve.