Elephant found unconscious in Mettur

26 June 2020 23:46 IST

District forest officials on Friday found a young elephant lying unconscious near a water channel in Mettur Forest range here. The elephant is being treated by wildlife veterinarians.

According to forest officials, a six-year-old male elephant which entered Mettur forest range from Thenampatti forest range has been roaming in the region for the past few days and was found lying unconscious near a water channel in Naykantanda. Villagers alerted forest officials and a team led by Mettur Forest Range Officer Prakasham reached the spot.

Wildlife veterinarian Prakash examined the animal and forest officials said that in preliminary investigation, the elephant was found to have an infection in its intestine and hence, it could not consume food for the past few days.

Advertising

Advertising

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that the elephant is being provided with preliminary treatment and further decision on rehabilitation would be taken once its health condition improves.