Elephant found shot dead in Jawalgiri

A female elephant, aged eight to 10 years, was found shot dead with multiple metal pellet injuries in Jawalagiri forest range on Tuesday.

The carcass of the elephant was found in a trench dug up to keep the migratory elephants out of farmlands along the Jawalagiri forest range.

Speaking to The Hindu requesting anonymity, a forest department official said, the autopsy revealed 3 to 4 metal pellets in the skull of the elephant. The pellets had come from country made guns, the official said. The elephant was hit by the bullets causing it to collapse into the trench. A special team under Jagdish Bakan, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Hosur, has been formed to investigate the killing.

In the last eight years since 2012, close to seven elephants were shot dead, with two shot dead by farmers trying to prevent the elephants entering farmlands in Krishnagiri district.