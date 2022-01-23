Coimbatore

Elephant found dead

A tusker was found dead by a forest patrol here in Anchetty forests.

The carcass of the elephant was sighted by a patrol team in Manji forests of Anchetty forest range on Friday.

A team led by Ancherry forest range officer Seetharaman along with the forest veterinarian Prakash inspected the carcass.According to the Forest Department, the animal is suspected to have been about 17 years old. An autopsy revealed that the animal died of injuries suspected to have been caused by attack from elephants. The animal was later buried in the forest.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 11:18:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/elephant-found-dead/article38315370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY