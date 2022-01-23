Elephant found dead

A tusker was found dead by a forest patrol here in Anchetty forests.

The carcass of the elephant was sighted by a patrol team in Manji forests of Anchetty forest range on Friday.

A team led by Ancherry forest range officer Seetharaman along with the forest veterinarian Prakash inspected the carcass.According to the Forest Department, the animal is suspected to have been about 17 years old. An autopsy revealed that the animal died of injuries suspected to have been caused by attack from elephants. The animal was later buried in the forest.