ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant found dead, with tusks missing, in T.N.’s Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

April 26, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - ERODE

Forest Department officials are trying to determine if poachers killed the elephant for its tusks, or whether they found the elephant dead and took its tusks away; an investigation is underway

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant, aged between 18 and 20 years, was found dead with its tusks missing at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talavadi Hills, Erode district, on April 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a routine patrol, a Forest Department team found the fully decomposed carcass in a forest near Gumtapuram village in the Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division, and alerted senior officials.

A day later, K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer of the division inspected the spot. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, found it difficult to identify the sex of the elephant as the carcass was half-eaten by wild animals and only the skeleton, with a little skin on it, was found. After a careful examination, the team confirmed that the animal’s tusks were removed by skilled persons. A postmortem was performed on the spot.

Officials said they are yet to ascertain whether the tusker was killed by poachers for the tusks or if the suspects removed the tusks from the elephant after finding it dead. The forest is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and officials suspect it could be the work of a team of poachers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Confirming that it was a case of poaching, Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu that officials had their suspicions about the involvement of a few persons, but only after they were nabbed, could further details be ascertained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US