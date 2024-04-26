Elephant found dead, with tusks missing, in T.N.’s Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

April 26, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - ERODE

A wild elephant, aged between 18 and 20 years, was found dead with its tusks missing at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talavadi Hills, Erode district, on April 22.

During a routine patrol, a Forest Department team found the fully decomposed carcass in a forest near Gumtapuram village in the Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division, and alerted senior officials.

A day later, K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer of the division inspected the spot. A team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of the STR, found it difficult to identify the sex of the elephant as the carcass was half-eaten by wild animals and only the skeleton, with a little skin on it, was found. After a careful examination, the team confirmed that the animal’s tusks were removed by skilled persons. A postmortem was performed on the spot.

Officials said they are yet to ascertain whether the tusker was killed by poachers for the tusks or if the suspects removed the tusks from the elephant after finding it dead. The forest is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and officials suspect it could be the work of a team of poachers.

Confirming that it was a case of poaching, Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu that officials had their suspicions about the involvement of a few persons, but only after they were nabbed, could further details be ascertained.