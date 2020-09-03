Elephant found dead under suspicious circumstances

A male elephant was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Padanothorai area in the Gudalur forest division on Thursday.
The elephant, aged between 35 and 40, was found dead inside a patch of reserve forest in Gudalur. A postmortem conducted on the remains revealed that it had a “foreign object,” made of metal and plastic lodged in one of its legs.
When contacted, Sumesh Soman, District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, said that the object did not resemble a bullet, but said that investigations were going on. “We were unable to identify whether the object was a projectile or had got stuck in the elephant’s leg by other means,” said Mr. Soman, adding that the forest department has collected samples of the animal’s visceral organs as well as its blood to find out if the object had resulted in its death.
Forest department officials believe that the foreign object had become embedded in the animal’s leg over a month ago. Officials said that the death would be treated as suspicious and a case would be registered and steps would be taken to figure out whether the elephant’s death was caused by humans.
