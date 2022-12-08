Elephant found dead near Valparai died of acute pneumonia: veterinarians 

December 08, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

A male elephant, that was found dead at a private estate near Valparai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, could have died of acute pneumonia, according to veterinarians who autopsied the carcass on Thursday.

The Forest Department said that the carcass of the elephant, aged around five, was found in a coffee estate belonging to Savamalai Estates Private Limited on Wednesday evening. The place falls under the Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division, and Tho. Pa. Gowtham, veterinary assistant surgeon from the Government Veterinary Hospital at Kottur-Malayandipattinam, conducted the post-mortem in the presence of Forest Department officials and members of non-governmental organisations.

The veterinarians opined that the elephant could have died of acute pneumonia. “The carcass was about two days old. Bone marrow samples from a thigh bone of the elephant have been collected to check chances of herpes infection. The sample will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, in an ice-packed container for diagnosis,” said Dr. Sukumar.

The carcass was buried at the same place after the autopsy.