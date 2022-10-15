Elephant found dead near Thadagam RF in Coimbatore

An adult male elephant was found dead near a reserve forest area that comes under Coimbatore Forest Range on Saturday.

According to the Forest Department, the field staff while conducting their regular patrolling at Periyathadagam village outside the Thadagam Reserve Forest that falls under the Coimbatore Forest Range found the carcass with its right tusk missing.

A senior Forest Department official said that the forest range officer of Coimbatore range would register a wildlife offence case and conduct an investigation. The officials also said that post-mortem would be carried out on Sunday.