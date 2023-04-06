ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant found dead near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

April 06, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Officials said that preliminary investigations indicate that the animal died of natural causes

The Hindu Bureau

A male elephant was found dead in the Nilgiris North Eastern Slopes near Thengumarahada in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

According to officials, the decomposed carcass of the elephant was found by anti-poaching watchers during a routine patrol in the area.

Top Forest Department officials visited the area and conducted investigations. Officials said that preliminary investigations indicate that the animal died of natural causes. A postmortem was conducted by veterinarians on Thursday.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / wildlife

