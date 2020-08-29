Elephant found dead near Anaikatti

COIMBATORE

29 August 2020 23:30 IST

A female elephant was found dead near Anaikatti within the limits of Coimbatore forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Saturday.

With the death of the elephant aged around 50, the number of elephant deaths reported in Coimbatore Forest Division this year increased to 19.

According to forest officials, tribesmen who went to the forest to graze cattle found the carcass of the elephant in a decomposing state. Forest staff and veterinarians went to the place and examined the carcass.

The carcass was found near the forest area where an elephant calf was found dead on August 18. After autopsy, the carcass was left in the wild for scavengers.

Injured elephant under observation

Meanwhile, an injured makna (tusk-less male elephant) that has been roaming in bordering areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu is currently camping within the limits of Pooluvapatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division.

Forest officials said that the makna had a severe injury in its mouth, possibly suffered after biting a country-made explosive laced with a food item.

The makna nicknamed ‘bulldozer’ for its habit of damaging houses for food has been roaming in Sholayur and Attapadi region in Palakkad district of Kerala and Anaikatti region of Coimbatore district.

The elephant was found at the Maruthamalai foothills in the second week of August. Later it moved to Kerala where the Forest Department tranquilised it and offered treatment. The elephant returned to Tamil Nadu side on August 26.

“We were told by the Kerala officials that it has a severe injury in its oral cavity. The elephant is currently being monitored within the limits of Pooluvapatti forest range. Rice balls stuffed with antibiotics and medicines are also kept for the animal,” said an official.