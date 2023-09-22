HamberMenu
Elephant found dead in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

September 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a 40-year-old male elephant was found at T.N. Palayam Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Friday. 

The Forest Department staff found the carcass at Echi Marakodikal forest area in Kongarpalayam beat during patrol and alerted the officials. Veterinarians believe that the elephant could have slipped and fallen to death. The officials said the State government had issued guidelines under the Elephant Death Audit Framework, and based on the rules for conducting post-mortem of an elephant, a team led by S. Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR, conducted autopsy and lifted vital samples for laboratory tests. The tusks were removed and the carcass was left to nature. 

