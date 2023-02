February 02, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

A female elephant was found dead near Thadagam Reserve Forest here on Thursday. According to a release, when the Forest Department staff from Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range were conducting regular patrol, they found the carcass near the Tholampalayam beat in Thadagam Reserve Forest. An autopsy will be conducted on Friday by veterinarians in the presence of the District Forest Officer, Forest Department officials and representatives from NGOs.