Elephant found dead in poramboke land in Erode

December 09, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a female elephant, aged about 40, was found in a poramboke land at Arulvadi village in Jerahalli Range of Hasanur Forest Division here on Friday.

Villagers found the carcass and alerted the Forest Department after which a team inspected the spot. Officials said that no external injury mark was observed on the carcass. The spot is located five km from the forest area. A veterinarian from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve is expected to carry out autopsy as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change guidelines and Elephant Death Audit Framework.

