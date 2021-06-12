CoimbatoreCoimbatore 12 June 2021 22:35 IST
Elephant found dead in Pollachi forest range
A female elephant was found dead within the limits of Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Saturday.
Field staff spotted the carcass in a decomposed state in a reserve forest area. Based on instructions from the Field Director and Deputy Field Director of ATR, a veterinarian autopsied the carcass. The veterinarian said the elephant, aged around 45, could have died of natural causes. The carcass was left in the wild for scavengers.
