ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

September 06, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

It is believed that the elephant died from natural causes and age-related illness

The Hindu Bureau

An over 50-year-old female elephant was found dead in the Segur North Beat in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the carcass was found during a routine patrol by field staff from the Forest Department. An autopsy was conducted and samples of the animal’s visceral organs have been collected for forensic analysis, the officials said.

However, it is believed that the elephant died from natural causes and age-related illness. “The animal is aged over 50 years, and there were signs that it was surrounded by its herd when it died. It’s stomach was also empty, discounting the chance of poisoning,” said an official from the tiger reserve.

Following the completion of postmortem, the carcass was left for scavengers to feed on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US