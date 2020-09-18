Elephant found dead in MTR

A 20-year-old female elephant was found dead in the Theppakadu forest range of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday evening.
Assistant Conservator of Forests (Training) Garwit Gangwar, who oversaw the postmortem on Friday, said tissue samples were collected from the carcass and sent for testing as a precautionary measure. “However, prima facie, it seems like the elephant died of natural causes,” he said.
The elephant must have died a few days prior to the carcass being found, Mr. Gangawar said, adding that it was suspected that the animal had sustained injuries from a fall. “We also spotted the pug marks of a tiger, which has also eaten parts of the animal,” he said.
After postmortem, the carcass was left for scavengers, as there were no human settlements nearby.
Leopard found dead
In a separate incident, a female leopard, aged around five, was found dead in a government-run TANTEA estate in Cherambadi Range in Gudalur forest division on Friday. Officials said that a postmortem would be conducted on the carcass to ascertain the cause of death.
