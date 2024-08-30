Elephant found dead in Gudalur

A female elephant was found dead in the Nadugani Forest Range in Gudalur forest division on Friday.

According to Forest Department officials, the carcass of the elephant was found in the TANTEA estate, near a swamp in the Pandiyar tea division at around 11.30 a.m. On information, Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur), Vengatesh Prabhu ordered a post-mortem to be performed to ascertain the cause of death.

Later in the evening, Mr. Prabhu said in a statement that following the completion of the post-mortem, it was found that the elephant had suffered from an internal infection. The forest veterinarian, who performed the post-mortem, informed officials that the animal could have suffered a serious injury during a fight with another elephant. “The cause of death is natural,” said Mr. Prabhu.