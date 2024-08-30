GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant found dead in Gudalur

Published - August 30, 2024 09:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant was found dead in the Nadugani Forest Range in Gudalur forest division on Friday.

According to Forest Department officials, the carcass of the elephant was found in the TANTEA estate, near a swamp in the Pandiyar tea division at around 11.30 a.m. On information, Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur), Vengatesh Prabhu ordered a post-mortem to be performed to ascertain the cause of death.

Later in the evening, Mr. Prabhu said in a statement that following the completion of the post-mortem, it was found that the elephant had suffered from an internal infection. The forest veterinarian, who performed the post-mortem, informed officials that the animal could have suffered a serious injury during a fight with another elephant. “The cause of death is natural,” said Mr. Prabhu.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.