January 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A juvenile elephant was found dead at Padanthorai in Gudalur forest range on Tuesday.

According to officials, injuries found on the carcass of the elephant, during postmortem on Wednesday, revealed that the animal had been injured in a fight with another tusker. Forest officials are continuing investigations.

