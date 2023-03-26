ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant found dead in Erode district

March 26, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A male tusker was killed in a fight with another elephant in Erode district on Saturday.

On Saturday, Erode district forest officials received information that a male tusker was found dead at Chennampatti forest range at 12.30 p.m. The officials and veterinary doctors rushed to the spot and conducted a postmortem around 3.30 p.m.

Erode District Forest Officer N. Venkatesh Prabhu said the State government had issued guidelines under the Elephant Death Audit Framework. Based on the rules for conducting postmortem of an elephant, there were three veterinarians, including one from the Forest Department, a member of an NGO, and a local body representative. According to the guidelines, the DFO should be present at the spot while the postmortem was being conducted.. The postmortem was conducted following the rules, he added.

Veterinarians opined that a brutal fight took place between the elephants as there were severe injuries caused by tusk at four places on the body of the dead elephant. The age of the elephant may be around 32–35, Mr. Prabhu added.

