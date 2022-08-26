Elephant found dead in Denkanikottai

Special Correspondent HOSUR
August 26, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The carcass of a female elephant in a highly decomposed state was found in Denkanikottai here on Friday. Locals found the carcass in a pit in the forest near J.Madugu in Denanikottai forest range. On information, a forest team inspected the spot. According to the Forest Department source, the carcass was in a decomposed state and could not be autopsied. However, it was verified and the death was due to natural causes, the source added. The carcass was buried on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app