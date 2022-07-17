Coimbatore

Elephant found dead in Coimbatore forest division

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE July 17, 2022 11:08 IST
A male elephant was found dead within the limits of Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore on Saturday. 

The Forest Department said the carcass of the elephant, aged between six and eight, was found when the frontline staff carried out a patrol in Odathurai reserve forest around 5.15 p.m. on Saturday. 

According to D. Senthil Kumar, forest range officer of Sirumugai range, no external injury was noticed when the staff checked the carcass. 

He said that the carcass would be autopsied on Sunday. The cause of the death of the elephant would be known after the post-mortem, he added. 

More than 10 wild elephants died within the limits of the seven forest ranges of Coimbatore Forest Division this year and Sirumugai alone witnessed over five deaths. 

