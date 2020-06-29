Elephant found ailing walks into forest

The Forest Department is continuing surveillance on a male elephant that was found in ailing condition at Pethikuttai, near Sirumugai, on Sunday.

The elephant, aged around 20, was found collapsed in a forest area at Pethikuttai on Sunday morning by a team of the Forest Department during patrol.

A three-member team of veterinarians led by Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sugumar attended to the ailing elephant. The elephant was unable to move.

The veterinary team provided 22 litres of fluids to the elephant intravenously. It was also given around 20 litres of water, vitamins, antibiotics and other supplements. The elephant managed to get up around 8.30 p.m. and walked into the forest.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that a team of frontline staff of the department was tasked to monitor the elephant. The team will check whether the elephant is able to consume fodder and water. The team also kept watermelon and fodder for the elephant in the forest.

Though the elephant managed to walk late on Sunday, the veterinary team was yet to confirm the underlying condition of the animal.

Veterinarians suspect that the animal could have collapsed due to dehydration or some ailment in the digestive system following which it was not able to take proper feeds.