Elephant enters store room of Poondi temple in Coimbatore, eats rice

Published - June 14, 2024 10:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant entered the storeroom of the Vellingiri Andavar temple at Poondi near Coimbatore on Thursday night, and ate several kg of rice received as donation from devotees.

Forest Department officials said that a lone young tusker broke open the door of the storeroom and got inside. It ate the rice stored inside.

After being alerted by the public, Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and attempted to lure the elephant by offering bananas. However, it came out on its own, without causing much damage to the building, after three hours.

The elephant ate several kg of rice and scattered the remaining on the floor. The Forest Department has instructed the temple administration to store rice and other provisions, which are used for annadanam to devotees, in a safe and secure place.

