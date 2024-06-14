A wild elephant entered the storeroom of the Vellingiri Andavar temple at Poondi near Coimbatore on Thursday night, and ate several kg of rice received as donation from devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department officials said that a lone young tusker broke open the door of the storeroom and got inside. It ate the rice stored inside.

After being alerted by the public, Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and attempted to lure the elephant by offering bananas. However, it came out on its own, without causing much damage to the building, after three hours.

The elephant ate several kg of rice and scattered the remaining on the floor. The Forest Department has instructed the temple administration to store rice and other provisions, which are used for annadanam to devotees, in a safe and secure place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.