A wild elephant entered the storeroom of the Vellingiri Andavar temple at Poondi near Coimbatore on Thursday night, and ate several kg of rice received as donation from devotees.

A wild elephant sneaked into a store room of the #Vellingiri Andavar temple at Poondi near #Coimbatore late on Thursday. Forest Department staff offered banana to lure the tusker. However, it left the store room after eating several kgs of rice donated by devotees.@THChennaipic.twitter.com/TRzvSfSNCN — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) June 14, 2024

Forest Department officials said that a lone young tusker broke open the door of the storeroom and got inside. It ate the rice stored inside.

After being alerted by the public, Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and attempted to lure the elephant by offering bananas. However, it came out on its own, without causing much damage to the building, after three hours.

The elephant ate several kg of rice and scattered the remaining on the floor. The Forest Department has instructed the temple administration to store rice and other provisions, which are used for annadanam to devotees, in a safe and secure place.