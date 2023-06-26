HamberMenu
Elephant enters hamlet in Erode district, residents demand compensation for the crops they say it damaged

The elephant entered Centre Thotti on Monday morning, causing panic; residents say this is a frequent occurrence as their hamlet, located near the Hasanur Forest Range, does not have an elephant-proof trench

June 26, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A lone tusker entered a hamlet in Centre Thotti, near the Hasanur Forest Range of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), in Erode district on Monday, leading to panic among the residents. 

The hamlet is located near the forest, and the elephant ventured out of the forest and entered it in the morning. When people tried to drive the elephant away, it chased them and the people then ran into their households. They said that the elephant damaged standing crops and demanded that compensation be given to them for this loss. The hamlet’s residents also said that in the absence of an elephant-proof trench, elephants frequently raid their crops causing extensive losses to them. They have demanded that the Forest Department dig a trench and also install alarm systems to warn people of elephant movement. 

Later, the elephant returned to the forest. 

Likewise, residents of Arapalayam, also located near the forest, said that a herd of elephants had entered their farm lands on the night of Sunday, June 25, 2023 and damaged banana crops. 

