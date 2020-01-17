Elephant electrocuted

A female elephant was found electrocuted near Thalavadi here on Thursday after it tried to enter into a agricultural farm here.
According to officials, over 50 villages are located along the forest ranges in Thalavadi and elephants used to venture into farm lands here and damage crops. Farmers here had set up electric fencing to prevent animals from venturing into their farms and damaging their produce.
On Wednesday night, a female elephant which tried to venture into a coconut farm owned by a person named Rangasami here,was electrocuted.
Forest officials from Jeeragalli range visited the spot and found that the electric fence was set up without proper permission. Wildlife veterinarians conducted post-mortem on the animal and the corpse of the elephant was buried in the area itself, officials said. A case has been registered against Rangasami and officials are investigating.
