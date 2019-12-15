Elephant electrocuted

A 40-year-old elephant was electrocuted near Kolathur here on Saturday. Forest officials have registered a case against the farm owners for setting up electric fence without permission.
According to forest officials, the elephant was moving from Erode forest ranges to Kolathur here during the early hours of Saturday and was electrocuted when it tried to trespass into a corn field by damaging electric fence laid in its perimeters.
District Forest Officer A. Periasamy and other officials visited the place. Mr. Periasamy said that a case has been registered against T. Muthukumar and his father Thangavel, owners of the land for setting up electric fence at the farm land. Mr. Periasamy said that CCTV cameras would be set up in the area to monitor animal movement and awareness would be created among villagers here to prevent such incidents in the future.
