Coimbatore

Elephant electrocuted in Salem, farmer arrested

M. Sabari Salem July 24, 2022 18:29 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 18:29 IST

A 30-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with an illegal electric fence erected by a farmer at Vadabargur in the Chennampatti forest range in Salem on Sunday.

The farm land owned by T. Pushpanathan (63) is located near the forest boundary, and he had illegally erected a fence to protect his maize and cotton crops from wild animals.

On Sunday morning, the carcass of the elephant was found on the land, and villagers alerted the Forest Department and the Kolathur police. Mettur Forest Ranger Arivazhagan and other officials inspected the spot and held inquiries.

On information, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) officials came to the spot and found that the farmer had given power connection to the fence illegally from the power given to the motor pumpset on his land. The Tangedco officials levied ₹11,500 fine on Pushpanathan.

Salem District Forest Officer (in-charge) S. Gowtham said veterinary doctors performed postmortem and removed its tusk. The elephant was aged around 30. The department has registered a case and arrested the farmer. He will be remanded in prison after completing the procedures, Mr. Gowtham said.

