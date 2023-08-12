ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant electrocuted in Kadambur hill, three held

August 12, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A tusker, aged 40 years, was electrocuted after it came into contact with an electric fence erected by farmers at Chinna Gundri in Kadambur hill, here on Friday. 

A farmer Puttappan found the carcass in his land and alerted Kadambur Forest Range officials of Sathyamangalam Division. Inquiries revealed that the elephant ventured out of the forest and attempted to enter the field owned by Chinraj, Mohan, and Kondan, of the same village and came into contact with the live wire and got electrocuted. The three had erected fences to prevent the entry of animals into their field. A postmortem examination was performed and the carcass was buried on the spot. 

A case was registered and the three were arrested and produced at a court in Gobichettipalayam and lodged at prison on Saturday. 

 

