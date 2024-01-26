GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant dies without responding to treatment near Coimbatore

January 26, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff attending to the ailing wild elephant before it died on Friday evening.

Forest Department staff attending to the ailing wild elephant before it died on Friday evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An ailing wild elephant that was found collapsed in a farm near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Thursday, died without responding to treatment on Friday.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and Assistant Veterinary Surgeon C. Thiyagarajan from Sirumugai were treating the female elephant from Thursday morning.

The animal was found lying on an agricultural land, around 200 metres from Odanthurai reserve forest of Sirumugai range.

The veterinarians administered glucose, pain reliever and drugs to the elephant that was not able to move or get up. The elephant’s condition deteriorated and it died at 4.10 p.m., the officials said.

They added that a post-mortem examination on the carcass of the elephant would be conducted on Saturday to ascertain the cause of death.

With this, the number of elephants that died in Sirumugai range increased to two this month. On January 12, a female elephant was found dead in Mothur Pethikuttai, falling under Pethikuttai beat of the forest range.

