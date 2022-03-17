Elephant dies in ATR

A female elephant died within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Thursday. Forest Department officials said that the elephant was found stationed in a marsh coming under Varagaliyar section of ATR. Though Forest Department staff tried to approach the elephant to check its condition, it tried to charge at them. The animal aged around 20 collapsed in the evening and died. The staff inspected the animal and found that it had a piercing wound which was infected. Forest Department officials suspect that the elephant could have suffered the injury from a male elephant during mating.