Elephant dies after suffering from infection

A female elephant died after suffering from intestinal infections on Thursday evening, two days after it was spotted outside the forest area in Mangarai.

According to forest officers, a post-mortem was conducted on Friday, which revealed the presence of worms in the intestines of the elephant.

It was unable to eat anything for a prolonged period of time due to the infection, officials said.

However, the full post-mortem report will be released only after five days, officers said.

The elephant was first spotted outside the forest range on July 24 and went back to the forest the next day.

On Thursday, the forest officers attempted to feed the elephant.

Around 6.30 p.m., it was declared dead. The elephant was nearly 500 metres outside the forest range when it died.

A team of 15 forest officers, including S. Suresh, Forest Range Officer, Coimbatore, were present at the spot since July 24.