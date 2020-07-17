Elephant dies after getting trapped in swamp in Gudalur forest

A 25-year-old tusker was found dead after getting stuck in a swamp encroached on by a farmer at Manvayal in Gudalur Forest Division on Friday.
Forest officials said that the elephant had got trapped in the loose sand, which had become extremely dangerous due to the rains in the regions over the last few weeks.
The animal is believed to have entered the farm in Manvayal as it was traversing between the scattered patches of reserve forest in the Gudalur division, and had gotten stuck.
After it got stuck in the swamp, it was unable to extricate itself from it and died on Friday.
District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, Sumesh Soman, rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigations into the death, and a postmortem is to be conducted on Saturday.
Officials believe that the animal could have suffocated to death after getting trapped in the swamp and it was not spotted due to the thick growth of crops and plantations in the land in which it died.
Erode
In Erode, a male elephant aged about 35 was found electrocuted near a farmland in Bargur Forest Range.
On Friday morning, villagers at Oosimalai found the carcass near a farm and alerted the officials. The elephant had come into contact with an electric fence put up around a farm by the farmer S. Madesh (50) of Oosimalai. Officials said that the farmer, who had fled the spot, had drawn power for the fence from domestic supply leading to the death of the animal.
A team led by K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinarian of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, performed autopsy. A case was registered and search is on for the farmer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath