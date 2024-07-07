ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant dies after getting stuck in agricultural area in Gudalur

Updated - July 07, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 03:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Male elephant dies after getting stuck in agricultural land; postmortem to determine cause of death

The Hindu Bureau

The elephant that died in Thenvayal in Gudalur forest range after getting stuck in an agricultural area, on July 7, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

A male elephant died after getting stuck in an irrigated piece of agricultural land in Thenvayal near the Moongilkaadu reserve forest in Gudalur forest range on July 7.

Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur) Vengatesh Prabhu said that the elephant had gotten its forelegs stuck inside the mud and couldn’t escape. Forest Department officials suspect that the strain of the elephant’s weight on its internal organs led to its death. A postmortem is to be conducted to ascertain the causes of its death, officials added.

They also said that they were working with the Revenue Department to ascertain the land status and to understand if the agricultural area was an encroachment. “If we learn that the area was encroached, we will work with the Revenue Department to act against the encroachers,” an official from the Forest Department stated.

