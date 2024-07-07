GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant dies after getting stuck in agricultural area in Gudalur

Male elephant dies after getting stuck in agricultural land; postmortem to determine cause of death

Updated - July 07, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 03:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant that died in Thenvayal in Gudalur forest range after getting stuck in an agricultural area, on July 7, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

The elephant that died in Thenvayal in Gudalur forest range after getting stuck in an agricultural area, on July 7, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

A male elephant died after getting stuck in an irrigated piece of agricultural land in Thenvayal near the Moongilkaadu reserve forest in Gudalur forest range on July 7.

Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur) Vengatesh Prabhu said that the elephant had gotten its forelegs stuck inside the mud and couldn’t escape. Forest Department officials suspect that the strain of the elephant’s weight on its internal organs led to its death. A postmortem is to be conducted to ascertain the causes of its death, officials added.

They also said that they were working with the Revenue Department to ascertain the land status and to understand if the agricultural area was an encroachment. “If we learn that the area was encroached, we will work with the Revenue Department to act against the encroachers,” an official from the Forest Department stated.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.