Elephant dies after falling from cliff

04 July 2020 22:25 IST

A six-year-old male elephant died on the spot after it fell off a cliff at Kadambur hills on Friday.

During patrol, personnel found the elephant at Anakarai East Beat at Kurumbur forest area that comes under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and alerted the senior officials.

A team led by K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinarian at STR, carried out a postmortem on Saturday in the presence of P.G Arunlal, Divisional Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division, and other forest officials.

The tusk was removed and the carcass was left to nature.