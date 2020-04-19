‘Elephant died of intestinal problems’

A female elephant that was found dead in Sirumugai forest range on Friday could have died of intestinal problems, according to Forest Department.

A statement issued by the department said that intestinal lesions were found during the autopsy of the carcass.

The carcass of the elephant aged around 35 was found at Pethikutai beat of Sirumugai forest range.

The carcass was traced by frontline staff of the department who patrolled the area on Friday. They sensed foul smell emanated from the carcass.

A herd of elephants was stationed near the carcass and they could not go close to it.

The carcass was autopsied on Saturday and left in the wild for scavengers.