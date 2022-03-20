Elephant did not die of anthrax: Forest Dept.

Examination of bodily samples collected from the carcass of a tusker that was found near Anaikkatti here on March 17 revealed that it did not die of anthrax, the Forest Department said on Sunday.

The carcass was autopsied on Sunday as the Forest Department received the laboratory results on Saturday evening. Veterinarians, who autopsied the carcass, said the tusker aged around 30 could have died due to an injury it suffered in a fight with another male elephant. The carcass had a piercing wound similar to the one caused by tusks during a fight between two male elephants, a veterinarian said.