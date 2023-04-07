Elephant deaths | Low-lying power lines realigned, heights increased in Erode’s Hasanur forest areas 

April 07, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - ERODE

Low-lying power lines in the Hasanur Forest Range in Erode district that pose threats to wild elephants, were realigned, and the height of these lines was increased on Friday, in a measure to prevent electrocution deaths.

The move comes after the Madras High Court had asked the Forest Department to identify and remove low-lying power lines to prevent the death of elephants, after the recent electrocution deaths of four elephants in Dharmapuri district.

While two lines were located on the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) from Dhimbam to the Karapallam check-post, three other lines were located in forest fringe villages, Ongalwadi, Old Hasanur and Centre-thotti.

Elephants frequently cross the national highway and the electricity lines were found to be a threat to them. Hence, the Forest Department along with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials carried out joint inspections to identify these spots.

On Friday, workers erected new electric poles in the forest areas and increased the height of lines to 20 feet. Officials said that elephants also come into contact with electricity poles, and hence poles will now be wrapped with barbed wire for about 10 feet. “We have identified such poles in elephant corridors in STR and the work is in progress,” a senior Tangedco official told The Hindu.

The official said that damaged poles in forest areas and in fringe villages in Talavadi, Kadambur and Bargur Hills were also replaced, while other measures to prevent the electrocution of elephants were also being carried out on a war-footing.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed to farmers and village residents, asking them not to draw power for fences erected to keep away wild animals. They were warned that action would be taken against violators.