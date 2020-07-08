Elephant deaths: expert panel urged to study use of pesticides, fertilizers by farmers

Nature enthusiasts want the expert committee that has been formed by the Forest Department to study elephant deaths in Coimbatore Forest Division to study aspects such as use of pesticides and fertilizers in farms close to forest areas and quality of water in waterbodies that are depended by elephants. According to sources from Sirumugai, one of the seven forest ranges in the division which alone witnessed eight out of 15 elephant deaths that were reported this year, a section of farmers who cultivate along forest peripheries use low dosage of pesticides to deal with crop raiding wild elephants. Also, fertilizers like urea are kept in containers in diluted form to hunt spotted deer which is often consumed by wild elephants.

“Diluted urea is kept in small containers in farms abutting forest peripheries to catch spotted deer. While a spotted deer that consumes this solution collapses in the area, elephants walk away. But this solution can badly affect their gastrointestinal tract and cause further deterioration of health,” said a person in the know of the practice in the area on conditions of anonymity.

Many elephants that died in the forest division were young and post-mortem examinations hinted that they did not have proper feed for several days before dying.

According to K. Kalidas of Osai environmental NGO, the Forest Department should also study the quality of water in waterbodies in forests and peripheries that are depended by wild elephants in summer.

“Lack of proper feed could also be a reason that led to the deterioration of the health of the elephants in summer. Around 40 elephants are said to be stationed at Pethikuttai beat of Sirumugai range where Seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) constitutes the majority of flora. Pethikuttai is separated by the water storage area of Bhavani Sagar Reservoir from the Nilgiris eastern slope. Elephants are unable to move to the eastern slope which is comparatively greener even through the shallow portions of the water storage area as they seem to be afraid to step into marshy land,” he said.

Of the eight elephants that died in Sirumugai range, seven of them died within the limits of Pethikuttai beat. Fragmented links of the forest beat with Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve also prevents them from moving to that part and force them to remain in a small area where green fodder is a rare sight during summer.

Debasis Jana, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, said that there may be additions and changes in the seven member expert committee that was formed to study elephant deaths.

Nature enthusiast Umesh Marudhachalam wanted the participation of local people too in the study.