Elephant death: Forest Department nabs accused after 10-month hunt 

A ten-month long effort by the Forest Department to arrest a man, who had installed an illegal electric fence in Bitherkad in Gudalur that led to the death of an elephant last year, finally came to an end with the accused being arrested on Friday.

In a statement, the Forest Department said the incident had occurred in Bitherkad Range, Murukambadi Beat of the Gudalur forest division on August 12, 2021. The tea garden, where the incident occurred, was owned by K.V. Saji, who fled the scene when he discovered the carcass of the electrocuted elephant.

As part of the investigation, the department conducted a joint inspection with the Revenue Department and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, which confirmed their suspicion that the elephant died of electrocution, officials said.

Saji had allegedly connected the wiring from the fence directly to the power supply instead of attaching it to a battery as per regulations. The post-mortem also confirmed that the elephant was electrocuted.

A special team headed by K. Kirubaharan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Trainee), along with a forester, guard and a driver was formed to arrest the accused, based on the orders of District Forest Officer (Gudalur division) Kommu Omkaram and Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris) D. Venkatesh. On Friday, the team arrested Saji with the help of the Kerala police from Malappuram in Kerala.