Elephant causing damage to crops in Dharmapuri village captured, released into Anamalai Tiger Reserve 

The ‘makhna’ or tuskless male elephant was captured on Sunday with the help of a ‘kumki’ elephant; the animal was brought by a customised truck to the ATR, and released on Monday morning

February 06, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The makhna elephant was released into the wild in Varagaliyar on Monday morning

The makhna elephant was released into the wild in Varagaliyar on Monday morning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

A ‘makhna’ (tuskless male elephant) that was captured from a village in Dharmapuri district on Sunday, was released into the wild in Varagaliyar, in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Monday. 

S. Ramasubramanian, Field Diretor of ATR, told  The Hindu that the makhna, aged around 35, was released into the wild at 8 a.m. The Department captured the makhna on Sunday, after the animal caused extensive damage to crops in villages coming under the Palacode block of Dharmapuri district. Farmers from Papparapatti, where the elephant spent the last four months, had demanded its translocation. 

With the assistance of a kumki, Chinnathambi of ATR, the makhna was captured from Eachampallam village on Sunday and was brought to Varagaliyar on a customised truck. 

Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of the Pollachi division of ATR, said the elephant was translocated to Varagaliyar forests based on instructions issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden for the operation. 

Field staff from ATR will continue to monitor the movement of the elephant in the wild. 

