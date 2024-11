The remains of a 30-year-old male elephant were found in the Urigam Reserve Forest here on Monday. The stench from the carcass led a local to alert the Forest Department. A forest team inspected the remains with the tusk intact. An autopsy was carried out on the spot. According to the department, the elephant is suspected to have died of natural causes.

