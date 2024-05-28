GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant carcass found in Palacode forest range, poaching suspected

Published - May 28, 2024 08:53 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The forest department has revealed a sighting of an elephant carcass during an elephant census on Saturday and has suspected poaching. Four suspected poachers were traced to Kodagarai village in Anchetty in Krishnagiri district, where they were secured, even as the postmortem report was still awaited.

The female elephant, reportedly 25-30 years of age was found in a partially decomposed state some 12 kms off Krishnagiri border inside the forest. The stench had led a forest team to the spot, according to the District Forest Officer K.Rajangam.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajangam said that on the same day, some six men were seen loitering about inside the forest, who then fled upon seeing the foresters, dropping some country made rifles and a mobile phone.

Based on the mobile phone, the suspected poachers have been traced to Kodagarai village. “We reached out to the village heads, who helped us identify the accused. Three have already surrendered,” the DFO said.

On Monday, the forest department here picked up a man from Kodagarai village and also seized raw materials for country-made weapons. The accused was later handed over to Anchetty police. The cause of the raid was however not disclosed.

According to Mr. Rajangam, the post-mortem report will identify the exact cause of death. Two forest teams were formed to investigate the death, he said.

