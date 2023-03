March 17, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The carcass of a wild elephant was found in a reserve forest area near Anaikatti in Coimbatore on Friday.

According to the Forest Department, the carcass, believed to be at least 20 days old, was found around two km away from Sembukarai tribal settlement near Anaikatti.

The deep forest area falls within the limits of the Coimbatore range of Coimbatore Forest Division. The post-mortem examination of the carcass would be done on Saturday, said an official.